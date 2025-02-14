Modi govt determined to completely destroy terrorists: Amit Shah on Pulwama attack anniversary

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to 40 CRPF troopers martyred in Pulwama terror attack this day in 2019.

In his tribute, Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a "zero-tolerance" policy against them.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire humanity and the whole world has united against it. Be it through a surgical strike or an airstrike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a 'zero-tolerance' policy against them,” Shah said on X post.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the 40 CRPF troopers killed by a lone suicide bomber on February 14, 2019.

Sinha said in his X post, “Heartfelt tribute to the courageous martyrs of the heinous Pulwama attack of 2019. Their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland will forever be remembered. The courage & selfless commitment of our gallant heroes will continue to inspire generations”.

It must be recalled that a local terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group rammed his explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district killing 40 CRPF troopers on February 14, 2019.

It was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack that the Indian Air Force carried out bombings of terror training camps deep inside the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote area.

The retaliation decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made after considering all the eventualities of such a retaliation. India and Pakistan had virtually been brought face to face in a warlike situation by the Pulwama terror attack of 2019. Although Pakistan had denied that any damage had been caused by the Indian Air Force bombings of 2019, yet it ate a humble pie by failing to resist or respond to the blitzkrieg attack by the Indian Air Force.

