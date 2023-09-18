Modi expresses gratitude to President, Vice-President & world leaders for birthday wishes

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind and other world leaders for wishing him on his 73rd birthday.

While he individually thanked them for their wishes on his birthday, Modi in a separate post on X (formerly Twitter) said on Sunday, "Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit."

In a reply to President Droupadi Murmu's wishes, the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude and said that her guidance is important for the nation's development.

In a reply to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's wishes, Modi said, "Thank you @VPIndia Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for the touching wishes."

Reacting to former President Ram Nath Kovind's wishes on his birthday, Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude and said that Kovind's words encourage him.

Responding to former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu's wishes on his birthday, the Prime Minister said, "Gratitude for your special wishes @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu."

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also wished Modi on his birthday.

"Heartiest wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May him be blessed with good health and happiness. I have no doubt that his staunch resolve to serve his nation and uplift partners will remain as steady as ever. @narendramodi," Jugnauth posted on X.

"Thank my friend PM @KumarJugnauth for his greetings," Modi replied.

He also thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for wishing him on his birthday.

