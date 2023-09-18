Nawaz Sharif's driver spits on face of woman for asking 'uncomfortable question'

London, Sep 18 (IANS) The driver of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif purportedly spat on a woman who had stopped his car here and made an unflattering comment, according to a video going viral on social media.

As per the video, shared on several social media sites, as well as Pakistani social media discussion forum Siasat.pk, the woman waved at the car in which the Pakistani leader was travelling on the front seat, and it stopped, and the driver rolled down the window.

The woman, who was recording the incident on her mobile phone, then purportedly asked Nawaz Sharif, if he was corrupt and at this, the driver spat on her face, rolled up the window, and drove away.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.