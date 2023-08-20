Modi emerges as preferred candidate for PM's post, Rahul Gandhi distant second

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the front runner among preferred candidates for the post among respondents from Chhattisgarh, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.



As per the findings of the poll, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came a distant second as the preferred candidate for the post.

The poll’s results have put out an interesting finding with Lok Sabha elections just eight months away.

The opinion poll, which was conducted between July 18 and August 19 in Chhattisgarh among 7,679 respondents, has found that 62 per cent respondents preferred Modi as the prime ministerial candidate, while 19.8 per cent of them preferred Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath with 2.8 per cent votes and 2.7 per cent votes respectively are at a distant third and fourth positions as per the opinion poll.

In fact when asked as to who would they directly elect as Prime Minister of the country, a whopping 71 per cent respondents from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh voted for Modi, while 23.5 per cent respondents voted for Rahul Gandhi.

Also 64.2 per cent of the respondents said that they were very much satisfied with Prime Minster Modi’s performance, while 15.7 per cent of them said that they were satisfied with his performance to some extent. An almost equal percentage of respondents, i.e. 15.1 per cent said that they were dissatisfied with Modi’s performance as Prime Minister.

Interestingly, though when asked whether they were satisfied with the Central government’s work, 47 per cent respondents said that they were very satisfied with its performance, while 36.1 per cent of them said that they satisfied to some extent.

As many as 15.6 per cent respondents said that they were not at all satisfied with the Central government’s performance.

