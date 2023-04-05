Modern India should start from 2014: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Taking a dig at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for removing chapters from history books, Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that modern Indian history should begin from 2014.

In a tweet, he said: NCERT textbooks: Effaced: 1) Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu Muslim unity 2) Banning of RSS 3) All references to Gujarat riots 4) Protests that turned into social movements in contemporary India

"Consistent with Modiji's Bharat modern Indian history should start from 2014..."

The NCERT has revised its books, including the class 12 history book, by removing the chapters on the Mughal Empire.

The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country.

Similarly, NCERT will remove some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks too.

As per NCERT, all the changes made will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024.

Along with History and Hindi textbooks, the class 12 Civics book has also been revised.

