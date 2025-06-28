Mizoram among lowest recipients of CSR funds in India: CM

Aizawl, June 27 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Friday that the state receives one of the lowest shares of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from companies in the country.

The Chief Minister attributed the low inflow of funds to the limited number of registered CSR implementing agencies in the state.

Addressing the valedictory function of the three-day Capacity Building Workshop for NGOs & Implementing Agencies, the Chief Minister stated that while there are numerous companies operating in India and obligated under law to implement CSR initiatives, Mizoram continues to receive one of the lowest shares of CSR funds in the country.

He emphasised that CSR funds have the potential to significantly contribute to developmental works, highlighting the construction of the Serchhip Hospital building as an example, where over Rs 21 crore was mobilised through CSR.

The Chief Minister’s Office has established a dedicated CSR Cell to increase the number of registered agencies and guide them in mobilising CSR funds.

Various initiatives have already been undertaken in this regard, including sensitisation programmes and a roadshow in collaboration with UNDP in Bangalore.

A talk show was also organised, and the current training programme is being held in partnership with the industry bodies. He stressed that the foremost requirement is to increase the number of registered agencies.

The Chief Minister urged NGOs participating in the training to make earnest efforts to become registered implementing agencies, as this would enable them to take advantage of CSR opportunities.

He called on societies, NGOs, and hospitals to register as implementing agencies and assured that the CSR Cell, which has been set up for their support, would continue to assist them.

“Your success will uplift society, create employment opportunities for youth, and contribute to the overall progress of our state,” he remarked.

Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of the CSR Cell TBC Lalvenchhunga reiterated that the CSR Cell is always open to assist and guide the trainees.

He encouraged NGOs to strive towards becoming Implementing Agencies and announced the development of a new CSR Matchmaking Platform to facilitate collaboration between implementing agencies and donor companies, with the aim of enhancing project implementation in the near future.

