Mitchell Starc retires from T20Is to focus on Tests, ODIs

Melbourne, Sep 2 (IANS) Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc announcement retirement from T20I to extend his Test career and set sights on 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 35-year-old, who has not played a T20I since last year's World Cup in the Caribbean, will remain available for Tests, ODIs and domestic T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League.

The speedster, who featured 65 times for Australia in the shortest format, taking 79 wickets at an economy of 7.74, and at an average of 23.81,

bows out as the leading men's T20I wicket taker among Australian quicks. Only spinner Adam Zampa (130) has more than Starc's 79 T20I victims.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way," Starc said in a statement.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

"It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament," he added.

His career highlight in the format came at the 2021 World Cup when Australia won their first men's T20 title.

Starc made his T20 international debut in 2012.

He played in five of Australia's next six ICC events in the format, only missing one World Cup in the format after injury denied him the opportunity in Australia's 2016 campaign in India.

National chief of selectors George Bailey led the tributes for Starc in the short format.

"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket taking ability.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible," Bailey said.

Starc's announcement comes as Australia name their latest T20I squad for the three-match series against New Zealand in early October.

Australia will also be without Pat Cummins for the upcoming series, with the right-armer nursing a back injury, while Nathan Ellis is also missing as he stays home on paternity leave.

Matt Short, who missed both recent series against West Indies and South Africa due to a side injury, returns. Mitchell Owen returned to the squad after missing the final T20 and subsequent ODI series against the Proteas due to concussion.

Marcus Stoinis is also set to return to international cricket for the first time since late 2024 after missing Australia's 5-0 sweep of West Indies and their 2-1 win over South Africa in Darwin and Cairns.

Australian T20 Squad for New Zealand series:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matt Kuhnemann

