Minor's rape in Delhi: Govt official, wife detained

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police has detained a suspended rape accused Delhi government official and his wife after questioning them for several hours at their residence in the national capital on Monday.

The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months.

Earlier, in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed the suspension order of the Deputy Director of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department who has been accused of repeatedly raping his friend's minor daughter. Kejriwal has also directed the chief secretary to file a detailed report in this connection by 5 p.m.

The sensational rape case was reported from North Delhi's Burari. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021. A police source said that the accused kept on raping the minor daughter of his friend for months, during which his wife also allegedly assisted him. "As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," said the police source.

The victim studies in Class 12. She met the accused at a church, where he often used to come. In 2020, the father of the victim died, after which she went into depression. As the accused had befriended her, he took her to his house on the pretext of helping her. "The most shocking part is that when the victim got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When the victim narrated the whole story to his wife, instead of helping her, she aborted her foetus. The woman sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim by her," the source said.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded. The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 376(2)(f), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, and 34 of the IPC and sections 6/21 of the POCSO Act against the accused and his wife.

IANS

