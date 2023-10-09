Minor girl sexually harassed in South Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a 55-year-old man in South Delhi, an official said on Monday.

As per sources, the girl was on an evening walk when the accused, suspected to be drunk, touched her private part.

According to police, on Sunday, a police control room call was received at KM Pur police station regarding the harassment of a minor girl following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot in South Extension- I, the minor girl and the caller, also a resident of the same locality and one Sunder Lal, a resident of A Block in South- extension werefound present.

“On inquiry, the victim identified the person Sunder Lal who she saidtouched her private part,” said a senior police official.

“Counselling was also provided to the victim by the DCW counsellor. In the presence of the DCW Counsellor and her parents, the victim gave a complaint to the police staff,” said the official.

“As per contents of the complaint, a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and 8 POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is going on,” the official added.

