Minor girl gang-raped in Raipur, three arrested  

Raipur, Sep 22 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped a few hundred meters from two police stations in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. The multi-level parking where the incident occurred is located between two police stations and also houses the ASP’s office.

The incident took place on September 19 when the 17-year-old girl had gone to a multi-level parking building located near Jaistambh Chowk, the state capital Raipur.

The girl had gone to meet the prime suspect, Sikandar Jain, who had promised her a job. When the victim reached the parking area, she was asked to sit inside the car where two other men with Sikandar, who he introduced as his friends Avinash Behra Gaurav Raj, were already present.

Avinash and Gaurav took her to a parked car in the basement on the pretext of showing her some documents but gang-raped her, police said.

The victim narrated an incident with her parents after returning to home, subsequently an FIR was lodged.

All three accused have been arrested, police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.