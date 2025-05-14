Metropolis Healthcare clocks 20 pc drop in Q4 net profit, expenses up

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Ameera Shah-led diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare has reported a 19.96 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year (Q4 FY25), as expenses shot up in the period.

The company’s net profit declined to Rs 29.23 crore in January-March quarter from Rs 36.52 crore in the same period last year (Q4 FY24), according to its filing with the stock exchanges.

The fall in profit came despite a rise in revenue. The diagnostics chain posted a 4.13 per cent increase in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 345.29 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 331 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, higher operating costs weighed on the bottom line. Total expenses during the quarter rose by 11.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 316.21 crore, up from Rs 283 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Among the key cost components, the cost of materials consumed increased by 6.62 per cent to Rs 71.53 crore, while employee benefits expense jumped 15.01 per cent to Rs 82.19 crore from Rs 71.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The increase in expenses outpaced revenue growth, putting pressure on the company’s profitability in the March quarter.

However, for the full fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Metropolis Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs 146 crore, marking a rise from Rs 128 crore in FY24.

Despite the dip in quarterly profit, Metropolis remains optimistic about its long-term growth strategy.

Shah, as Chairperson and Whole-time Director of the company, emphasised the company’s resilience and future readiness, stating, “Metropolis has been actively investing in expanding its network of laboratories, technology, and talent.”

She added that despite a challenging environment, the company has seen significant improvements in customer engagement and operational efficiency.

“Metropolis is also focusing on expanding its B2C presence, which it believes will contribute significantly to its next phase of growth,” Shah mentioned.

Meanwhile, the shares of Metropolis Healthcare were trading 4.95 per cent or Rs 84.2 lower at Rs 1,617.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

