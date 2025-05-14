Meet the New UPSC Chairman: Ajay Kumar, the Man Behind Agniveer and Aadhaar

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Dr Ajay Kumar, a retired IAS officer and former Defence Secretary, as the new Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He takes over the role from Preeti Sudan, whose term ended on April 29, 2025.

Dr Kumar, a 1985-batch officer of the Kerala cadre, brings with him a distinguished administrative career spanning decades. He served as India’s Defence Secretary from August 23, 2019, to October 31, 2022, and played a key role in implementing major defence reforms.

Key Contributions in Defence and Digital Governance

During his tenure in the Defence Ministry, Dr Kumar was instrumental in:

Establishing the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

Corporatisation of ordnance factories

Launching the Agniveer recruitment scheme under the new military model

Driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing

Before his stint at the Defence Ministry, he served in the Ministry of Electronics and IT, where he contributed to flagship projects such as:

Aadhaar

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

MyGov portal

He also played a significant role in formulating the National Electronics Policy, 2012.

Known for his non-partisan approach, Dr Kumar has worked with governments led by the BJP, Congress, and the Left. In Kerala, he served as Principal Secretary and later as Managing Director of KELTRON, the state-owned electronics enterprise.

A Critical Phase for UPSC

Dr Kumar’s appointment comes at a time when the UPSC continues to shape the country’s future leadership through its rigorous civil service examinations. His experience in both defence and digital transformation is expected to strengthen the commission's administrative framework.

About UPSC and Chairman Role

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts India’s premier civil service examinations to recruit officers for services such as the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services.

The Chairman of the UPSC is a constitutional authority, appointed by the President under Article 316(1) of the Constitution. The Chairman or any member holds office for six years or until the age of 65, whichever comes earlier. Only the President has the power to remove them from office.

Dr Ajay Kumar’s wide-ranging administrative experience is expected to bring fresh vision and leadership to the commission at a crucial time.