META takes down alleged cancer reports about Hina Khan from Rozlyn Khan's account

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Rozlyn Khan left everyone shocked when she shared what she claimed to be Hina Khan’s medical reports. She took to her IG on 20th February and dropped the alleged PET scan reports of Hina Khan in an attempt to expose her lie about her cancer treatment.

The reports posted by Rozlyn Khan suggested that Hina Khan suffers from stage 2 cancer and not stage 3 cancer. The post immediately went viral on social media.

However, just within 24 hours, the post was deleted from the internet. Clearing the air regarding the removal of the post, Rozlyn Khan issued an official statement saying that the post was taken down by META and not her.

She shared, "Ever since the post got removed, a lot of people have been messaging and calling regarding why I deleted the post. Just to put things into perspective, I didn't delete the post. The post was taken down by META after I received a notification mentioning that the post doesn't cater to their policy. I have been getting notifications of multiple 'reported against' towards my post and it was today when I was notified by META that they are deleting the post. So just to clarify my stance on the matter, it wasn't me who deleted the post. The post was taken down by META."

Hina Khan has not yet issued any official statement on Rozlyn Khan's accusations.

For the unversed, Rozlyn Khan has accused Hina Khan of sharing wrong facts about her cancer journey. In an interview she highlighted “Right from the beginning, I was sure that Hina Khan was lying about her cancer. Being a stage 4 cancer survivor myself, I always knew that stage 3 cancer cure was never possible so quickly as the way she represented herself in the media. All of this is a lie. The reality is that she had stage 2 cancer and not stage 3, due to which she recovered early.”

She added, “I have seen her official report. The person who showed it to me wishes to remain unnamed, but the cat is out of the bag. She had no reason to lie."

