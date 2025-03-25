MeT office forecasts rise in TN's temperature from today

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) With summer setting in, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast a gradual rise in day temperatures across many parts of Tamil Nadu, starting Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected to dominate the state, except for districts along the Western Ghats, which may receive light to moderate rainfall until Wednesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a north-south trough and wind discontinuity may bring isolated rain to these regions.

However, dry weather is expected to return fully by March 27. The RMC has warned that day temperatures could increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in some areas over the next four days.

Interior districts, in particular, are likely to experience hotter conditions as the influence of minor weather systems fades and dry conditions intensify.

Light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere are resulting in the temperature rise.

Northern coastal districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, are expected to record a 2 to 3-degree increase in maximum temperatures.

Meteorologists attribute this early summer heat to the La Nina effect, which delayed the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon and resulted in a weaker winter.

The absence of cloud formation and a drop in sea moisture levels have intensified the warming trend across coastal and interior regions.

Experts anticipate that daytime temperatures will hover around 38 - 39 degrees Celsius, similar to previous years. February had already seen a rise in temperatures in several interior districts such as Karur, Erode, and Salem.

In the coming days, temperatures in some interior regions may rise 1 to 2 degrees above normal.

Rainfall over the past few days in southern Tamil Nadu offered temporary relief. However, as the weather system weakens, summer is expected to tighten its grip across the State.

The RMC has cautioned that high daytime temperatures, elevated humidity, and night temperatures rising 2 to 3 degrees above normal may result in uncomfortable weather conditions in several places through March 28.

On Monday, isolated rainfall was recorded in some areas. Villupuram registered 5 cm rainfall, while Adiramapattinam in Thanjavur district saw light showers. Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu recorded 46.2 mm of rainfall this March-nearly three times the usual average. The showers were attributed to specific weather systems affecting southern districts, making this one of the wettest March months in recent decades. Chennai is also expected to witness above-normal temperatures ranging between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius until Wednesday.

As dry conditions return and the mercury rises, residents across the state are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak afternoon hours.

