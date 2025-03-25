Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta, ministers offer prayers at Hanuman Temple

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a symbolic gesture before the presentation of the Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet ministers visited the Hanuman Temple in the national capital on Tuesday for prayers and blessings.

The visit to the revered temple marks the BJP-led government's first budget presentation after over 26 years in the Delhi Assembly. The budget for the financial year 2025-26 is expected to reflect the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto, aiming to address the city's financial challenges and development needs.

Minister Parvesh Verma, speaking about the visit, said, "Before beginning any auspicious work, one must seek God's blessings."

"It is going to be a historic budget and the people of Delhi will rejoice," added Dy CM Verma.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on the budget 2025-26, "The budget is being presented. It is the second day of the Assembly session, and people are filled with joy, enthusiasm, and curiosity...I would say that since this is a new government, a new era, and new hopes, we aim to meet people's expectations. That is my belief and my best wishes..."

The five-day budget session began on March 24 with a traditional kheer ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, a customary ritual marking the start of the important financial discussions.

CM Rekha Gupta, while addressing the media, emphasised the significance of the budget, stating, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi Budget after 27 years. Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years.”

On the first day of the budget session, Chief Minister Gupta also tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the House, focusing on the financial condition of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The report revealed that DTC’s losses had soared by Rs 35,000 crore over the last six years, increasing from Rs 25,300 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 60,750 crore in 2021-22. The rising losses of DTC have drawn criticism from opposition parties, with members walking out, demanding that all 14 CAG reports be presented together in the House.

The ongoing discussions on the CAG reports are expected to continue in the coming days, shedding light on the financial status of key public sector organisations in Delhi.

