Mercedes accident case: Goa Forward raises doubts over arrest of AAP President

Panaji, Sep 1 (IANS) Reacting to arrest of AAP Goa President Amit Palekar in Mercedes accident case, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Friday said that the action has raised misgivings and the action seems to a political move.

“The arrest of Amit Palekar in connection with the Banastari accident case under a stringent non-bailable section of the IPC gives the impression of it being a political move that came as an afterthought,” Sardesai, President of Goa Forward Party, said.

He said that there is a strong shadow of suspicion and doubt surrounding the motive behind this arrest by the Goa Police, which was made after considerable time had elapsed after the incident.

“This sudden, belated action has raised misgivings, especially when considered in conjunction with ongoing speculations regarding an embarrassing scandal involving the current BJP leadership. The fact that the president of the state unit of a major opposition party is being selectively targeted only aggravates these concerns,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai said that the timing and nature of such actions by the Goa police does little to foster trust and confidence in the force.

“The prevailing sentiment suggests that the law enforcement agency may be employed as a tool to settle political scores. Such instances will not go unnoticed by the discerning, socio-politically conscious Goan populace,” he said.

“It is crucial to underline that the people of Goa deserve transparency and fairness in all law enforcement actions and proceedings. They cannot be swayed or misled by what appears to be a tactical move designed to divert their attention,” he said.

On August 6, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car.

However, the police had arrested Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) -- husband of the woman Meghana Sawardekar. Later, the court granted conditional bail to the couple.

Sources said that there are charges against Amit Palekar that he allegedly attempted to mislead police by planting a dummy car driver to save the owner from getting arrested after an accident took place. He was granted interim bail on Thursday late evening.

