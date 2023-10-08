Men’s parental leave may protect them against alcohol-related health risks

London, Oct 8 (IANS) Men who have been on parental leave have a significantly reduced risk of being hospitalised due to alcohol consumption, finds a new study.

Associate Professor Sol Juarez from Stockholm University believes that the results of the study could be useful for policymakers.

“Policymakers should consider that fathers’ parental leave not only promotes more gender-equal participation in childcare, but can also reduce alcohol-related harms", Juarez said in the study published in the journal Addiction from researchers at the Department of Public Health Sciences, Stockholm University.

The aim of the study was to assess whether fathers’ parental leave influences alcohol-related morbidity and mortality.

They investigated the effects of parental leave policy that was implemented in Sweden in 1995.

The policy encouraged fathers to use parental leave by reserving 30 days of leave for their use alone and resulted in the proportion of fathers using parental leave increasing from 43 per cent to 75 per cent.

“After the policy was implemented there was a 34 per cent decrease in (alcohol-related) hospitalisations among fathers in the two years after birth, as well as smaller decreases up to 8 and 18 years after birth”, said Helena Honkaniemi, researcher at the Department of Public Health Sciences.

Most changes were found among hospitalisations for alcohol intoxication and alcohol-related mental and behavioural disorders.

“Additional analyses evaluating actual changes in parental leave use from before to after the policy suggest that these health consequences could be explained by the increase in fathers’ parental leave use,rather than other underlying trends", Honkaniemi explained.

