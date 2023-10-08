Men’s ODI World Cup: David Warner surpasses Tendulkar record, becomes fastest to reach 1000 ODI World Cup runs

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner became the fastest to score 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup history. Warner surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers' record of 20 innings and achieved the feat in 19 innings playing against India, here on Sunday.

Known for his aggressive batting style, Warner has consistently delivered outstanding performances, making him one of the most celebrated players in the cricket world.

However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not far from the Australian and needs only 22 runs to take the feat under his belt. He has scored 978 runs in 17 ODI innings and will be seen opening the batting for India in the second inning and will eye to snatch the record from Warner

