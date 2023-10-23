Men’s ODI WC: Brydon Carse approved as replacement for Reece Topley in England’s squad

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Pacer Brydon Carse has been named as a replacement for injured left-arm fast-bowler Reece Topley in England’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The replacement of a player requires the approval of ICC’s Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Carse, who generally operates in the middle-overs phase in 50-over games, made his international debut for England in 2021 and has played 12 ODI appearances so far, taking 14 wickets. He made his T20I debut in the bilateral series against New Zealand in September and impressed with figures of 3-23.

He comes in for Topley, who has been ruled out of the rest of England’s campaign after fracturing his left index finger during England’s heavy 229-run defeat to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Topley, England’s best bowler in the competition, walked off the field immediately with one ball remaining in his fourth over after a ferocious drive down the ground by Rassie van der Dussen hit his index finger on its way to the boundary rope.

He returned later to dismiss Aiden Markram and David Miller after dismissing Quinton de Kock off the second ball of South Africa’s innings to finish with 3-88 in 8.5 overs. The early end to Topley’s run in the tournament adds to his unfortunate run with injuries.

Last year, he tumbled on the boundary cushion in training just a day before the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year and was ruled out of England's campaign due to an ankle injury, which culminated in a title-winning run.

Earlier this year, Topley dislocated his shoulder while fielding in his opening match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Topley had previously fought a four-year layoff period to play the game due to a stress fracture of the back.

England, the defending champions, have lost three matches so far out of four games and their chances of entering the semi-finals are currently hanging by a thread. The Jos Buttler-led side will next face 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26.

