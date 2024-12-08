Mehbooba Mufti is trying to launch her 'Shehzadi' by 'attacking' Shri Ram & Hindutva: VHP

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Sunday condemned Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, over her "derogatory" remarks about Hindutva and Lord Ram while accusing the former Chief Minister of trying to launch her political career by attacking Hindu beliefs and Shri Ram.

Iltija Mufti posted a video on social media platform X, in which she remarked, “Even Lord Ram will bow his head in helplessness and shame after seeing all this that minor Muslim children are being beaten with chappals using his name just because they refused to take the name of Ram.”

She went on to call Hindutva 'a disease' that had “affected millions of Indians and tarnished the name of Lord.”

Bansal responded sharply, stating, "It is becoming a trend in the opposition politics of our country that whenever a politician launches or re-launches a new or failed product, they gain cheap popularity by attacking Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Hindu beliefs, Hindutva, and Sanatan. And now Mehbooba Mufti is trying to launch her Shehzadi by attacking Shri Ram and Hindutva."

He criticised Iltija Mufti’s remarks, claiming that it was an attempt to gain political mileage by attacking Hinduism and Lord Ram.

Bansal further pointed out that similar attacks on Hindu beliefs have been made in the past by political figures. He referred to the Congress party’s previous attempts to target the saffron flag and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on "destroying" Sanatan Dharma.

"The beloved (Sonia Gandhi) of Jihadis had to launch her prince (Rahul Gandhi) by ‘hanging Shri Ram’s head’ and declaring Hindutva a disease,” he said. He also highlighted the attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh, criticising opposition leaders for staying silent on these issues.

Bansal concluded by asserting that Hindus in India are tolerant but not passive.

"They must not test our patience. We believe in democracy but know how to give a befitting reply when needed," he said, warning political figures against further provocations.

The comments have sparked a political debate, with Iltija Mufti’s remarks drawing sharp criticism from Hindu organisations.

