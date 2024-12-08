BCI removes Sanjeev Nasiar as Bar Council of Delhi’s Vice Chairman, seeks CBI probe into his law degree

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Bar Council of India (BCI) has ordered the removal of Sanjeev Nasiar from his position as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the “authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons) degree” and “potential fabrication of related records”.

The decision follows an inquiry conducted by a sub-committee constituted in September this year and in response to directions of the Delhi High Court. The sub-committee, after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of Nasiar’s LL.B (Hons) degree is “highly questionable”.

The inquiry revealed “significant and glaring discrepancies in the records” relating to Nasiar’s degree issued by Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya.

“The inspection of P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, Indore, disclosed that the college was not authorised to conduct an LL.B. (Hons) Course during the relevant period. The academic records provided to the Sub-committee appeared tampered or fabricated with uniform handwriting and ink consistency spanning an extended period. Additionally, it was established that the LL.B. (Hons) programme was introduced under the Bar Council of India regulations only in 2008, rendering the degree in question, purportedly issued in 1988, inconsistent with regulatory requirements,” said a press statement issued by the BCI.

The non-cooperation and obstructive behaviour of university officials during the inquiry further cast serious doubts on the authenticity of the degree, added the press communique.

Adopting the subcommittee's enquiry report, the BCI decided to approach the CBI to hold an immediate investigation into the authenticity of Nasiar’s degree and potential fabrication of related records and take appropriate action.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, Mr Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of Vice Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi. This measure is necessary to safeguard the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and ensure public confidence in it,” said the BCI resolution.

The BCI is conscientious to uphold the prestige and honour of the legal profession and remains resolute in its resolve to uphold its sanctity to ensure that only those meeting the highest standards of ethics and qualifications are permitted to practise law in India, the resolution added.

