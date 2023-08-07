Meghalaya delegation meets Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A delegation from Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, met Union Home Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

During their meeting, they discussed on a wide range of issues pertaining to the health sector in the Northeastern state.

“Met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji to express our thankfulness to Government of India for the PM ABHIM (Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission) scheme that is immensely helping Meghalaya in bridging the gap of health infrastructure required in the state,” the Chief Minister wrote in a tweet.

Sangma further said, “We requested for an additional 75 Sub Health Centers for the state which will serve as Health and Wellness Centers for proactive healthcare in line with the vision of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the PM ABHIM Scheme.”

The delegation also called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here.

Among the members of the delegation included Deputy Chief Ministers- Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbha Dhar, and state Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

