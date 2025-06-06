Mega DSC exam begins in Andhra Pradesh for recruitment of 16,347 teachers

Amaravati, June 6 (IANS) Mega DSC examination began across Andhra Pradesh on Friday to fill 16,347 teacher posts with more than 3.36 lakh candidates appearing for the examination at 154 centres.

The District Selection Committee (DSC) exam will continue till May 30. Every day, the computer-based test (CBT) is conducted in two sessions.

The morning session began at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at noon. The candidates were allowed into the centres from 9 a.m.

The afternoon session will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The candidates will be allowed into the centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

The Department of School Education has made elaborate arrangements for the DSC-2025 examination to fill 16,347 teacher posts across various categories in government, local body and society schools across the state.

It has set up 137 exam centres in Andhra Pradesh and 17 centres in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

A total of 3,36,305 candidates submitted 5,77,675 applications for various posts like school assistants, secondary grade teachers, school assistants (physical education), physical education teachers (PETs), principals, Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

Officials said that candidates have to undergo biometric verification while the examination process is being monitored through live CCTV surveillance.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, study material, or any other prohibited items into the exam hall.

Security has been tightened, and Section 144 CrPC is enforced around exam venues to maintain law and order and prevent any malpractice.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh conveyed best wishes to the candidates.

“Wishing all the very best to the candidates appearing for the 2025 AP DSC teacher recruitment exam!” CM Naidu posted on his social media handle X.

“A proud moment for us all! Best wishes to every aspirant - the future begins with you,” posted Lokesh.

