Bengaluru Stampede: Meet Nikhil Sosale, RCB's Marketing Head Who Got Arrested While Allegedly Fleeing the Country

11 persons were killed in the tragic event that occurred at Chinnaswamy Stadium as a result of a stampede that broke out during the celebrations for RCB's victory day. One of the people detained by the Bengaluru Police following the stampede is an RCB official.

The head of RCB's marketing, Nikhil Sosale, was taken into custody at Kempegowda International Airport. In addition to Nikhil, three other DNA Entertainment Networks employees were also taken into custody. Following orders from Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who demanded action against the Karnataka State Cricket Association, RCB, and DNA Entertainment, these arrests were made. During his effort to reach Mumbai, Sosale was arrested.

Since its inception, Nikhil Sosale has maintained a tight relationship with RCB. Born on August 18, 1986, Sosale has been the head of RCB's marketing and revenue for almost two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Initially, Sosale worked for Diageo India, which runs RCB's owners, United Spirits Limited (USL).

After former owner Vijay Mallya left, USL took over as RCB's full-time owners. Returning to Sosale, he appears to be in control of the RCB brand's strategy and design. Without a question, one of the most well-liked teams in the IPL is RCB.

Sosale, a Bengaluru native, has been with Diageo for 13 years and appears to have collaborated closely with the team during that time. Sosale has also served as RCB's head of business relationships during this time. He frequently appears in the RCB private boxes with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wife. Kohli also follows him on Instagram. Anushka has been friends with Sosale's wife, Malvika Nayak, for a long time.

It's probable that Sosale, who has been associated with RCB's marketing and business strategy for a number of years, helped organize and lead a bus procession to commemorate the team's first-ever IPL championship. Additionally, he is anticipated to have contributed to the players' and franchise officials' communication. Notably, RCB carried on with its celebrations inside M. Chinaswamy Stadium on Wednesday in spite of what had happened outside.