MedTech industry leaders raise concerns over import of refurbished medical devices

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) MedTech industry leaders such as PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and the Association of Indian Medical Devices (AiMed) on Friday raised serious concerns regarding the import of refurbished and pre-owned medical devices, despite similar devices being manufactured in India.

The industry leaders noted that recent Office Memorandums issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) pose a significant threat to India’s self-reliance in medical device manufacturing.

In addition, they also raise concerns about potential risks to patient safety, as refurbished devices may not meet the rigorous quality standards of newly manufactured equipment, further intensifying the issue.

"Not only are many projects recently initiated for high-end medical equipment now jeopardised, but patient safety is also at risk. Patients could be treated with non-calibrated, non-regulated medical equipment, compromising safety," said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD (AiMed), in a statement.

"India is being treated as a dumping ground for e-waste, with obsolete equipment being resold in the country. This severely harms the domestic industry, which is still in its nascent stage," he added.

Industry leaders stressed that the memorandum significantly undermines the domestic MedTech sector, which has experienced remarkable growth and investment in recent years under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Despite India's ability to manufacture high-quality medical devices, allowing refurbished imports jeopardises the hard-won progress and undermines the nation’s efforts under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

"The import of refurbished medical devices poses challenges for domestic manufacturers, many of whom are members of the chamber. We seek to collaborate with the government to foster a fair marketplace for Indian-made products, reinforcing the spirit of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Shalini Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Allowing the influx of refurbished medical equipment undermines India's progress in medical technology and sends a mixed message to investors. As Indian manufacturers are investing in R&D and innovating high-tech solutions aligned with the 'Make in India' vision, refurbished imports not only compromise the quality of care but also disincentivise investment in homegrown advancements," Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovation.

