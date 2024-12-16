MCG prepares to prevent fire incidents in Bandhwari landfill site

Gurugram, Dec 16 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is ready to prevent fire incidents in the Bandhwari landfill site situated on Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

According to the MCG officials, arrangements have been made in the Bandhwari landfill site to deal with the fire. Six machines have been installed to detect methane gas.

With the help of CCTV cameras, the landfill site is being monitored 24 hours a day. Entry of any outsider in this garbage dump has been banned. Claiming to have made all necessary arrangements to deal with fire in future, Joint Commissioner of the MCG Akhilesh Yadav has filed an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Due to repeated incidents of fire in the Bandhwari garbage dump, NGT had sought answers from the Central Pollution Control Board, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Forest Department, District Deputy Commissioner and MCG in this matter.

At present, garbage from Gurugram and Faridabad is being dumped here. From October 22 last year to October 24 this year, nine fire incidents have been reported at this landfill site. Currently, over 13 lakh tonnes of garbage is lying in Bandhwari and private agencies are disposing it of.

Officials said to deal with the incidents, temporary pipes have been arranged to extinguish the fire. In case of fire, it can be controlled by spraying water and leaching water through this pipe and a fire brigade remains stationed at the site.

Apart from this, the civic body has made different arrangements to deal with the fire, which includes a detector machine installed to identify methane gas. CCTV cameras are used to monitor the garbage dump 24x7. Water is sprinkled after identifying areas with high temperatures.

Safety equipment like gloves, shoes etc have been provided to the staff. Entry of outsiders has been banned. Industrial waste like batteries and chemical waste is banned.

"Fire in the garbage heaps is caused by methane gas. Methane gas is formed under the garbage and when the temperature rises, the garbage catches fire as soon as the methane comes in contact with air. MCG is taking all necessary precautions to stop fire incidents at the landfill site," Joint Commissioner of the MCG Akhilesh Yadav said.

