McDonald reveals Fraser-McGurk's did 'turn heads' in T20 WC squad selection talk

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Australia head coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged Fraser-McGurk's IPL impact, admitting that the youngster "did turn selectors heads" in a discussion of finalising a T20 World squad.

Fraser-McGurk, who blasted 330 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 234.04, including two 15-ball half-centuries for Delhi Capitals, has been named as one of Australia's two traveling reserves for the World Cup, alongside allrounder Matthew Short.

"There's no doubt that he did turn our heads and he was a huge discussion when it come to the final 15," head coach Andrew McDonald told SEN radio. "He was running hot and there's no doubt he will run hot into the future. There's no doubt what he did in the IPL, he lit it up, he's an extraordinary talent and he's going to give fans much delight across the journey.

"In discussing the 15-man squad, we needed to cover all bases in the way we wanted to play and there was a lot of building that went into that over a period of time."

Despite a stellar home summer that included an ODI debut against the West Indies, Fraser-McGurk was initially considered an outside chance for the World Cup squad. However, his explosive IPL stint propelled him into serious contention. His remarkable batting performances caught the attention of selectors, but the decision was made not to disrupt Australia’s established top three of David Warner, Travis Head, and captain Mitchell Marsh.

Fraser-McGurk himself remains philosophical about not making the final squad, expressing contentment with his role as a traveling reserve. Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, he said, "If I do somehow get a travelling reserve (spot) then great, I can get a good experience there. It didn't really bother me a hell of a lot because I wasn't in this position to sort of feel like I've earned that yet."

McDonald also suggested Fraser-McGurk as a likely candidate to partner Travis Head at the top of the order in the post-David Warner era.

"Think that would be a good indication, think that's where we would head. It may be somewhere in that top three and we're not dismissing the fact that he may be able to play a role in the middle order as well," he said.

While Fraser-McGurk has been the headline-grabber, Matthew Short’s domestic performances also promise a competitive future for Australia’s white-ball sides.

McDonald noted: "Matthew Short will be vying for that as well and think in the Jake Fraser-McGurk conversation we are probably dismissing what Matthew Short has been able to do domestically as well. So, we feel we have a couple of young talented players who are ready to go when we need them.”

As for Warner, his T20 World Cup preparations have been marred by a hand injury sustained during the IPL, but McDonald assured that Warner is fully fit and ready. "We believe he's fully fit, everything he says he's fully fit…we have no fears that he won't be fit and fully available," the head coach said.

