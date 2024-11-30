Maternal deaths in K'taka: Siddaramaiah chairs high-level meeting; state Drug Controller suspended

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the suspension of state Drug Controller Umesh for negligence in connection with the recent maternal deaths at Ballary District Hospital.

Speaking to the media after chairing a high-level meeting, the Karnataka CM said that the West Bengal-based company that supplied the Ringer's Lactate solution has been blacklisted, and criminal proceedings have been ordered against the company.

The government has already announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. Instructions have also been given to recover additional compensation from the supplying company to provide for the victims' families, Siddaramaiah said.

To investigate such deaths occurring in various hospitals across the state, a decision has been made to constitute an expert committee chaired by the Development Secretary, CM Siddaramaiah said.

He said that four maternal deaths have been reported at Ballari District Hospital since November 11. Out of seven cases involving complications like hemodialysis, multiple organ failure, and acute kidney injury, four women succumbed.

Of the remaining three patients, two have been discharged and are recovering at Ballari VIMS. A preliminary report on the incidents was obtained by forming an expert committee to investigate the deaths, he stated.

All batches of Ringer's Lactate solution administered to the patients have been withdrawn, and samples used at the Ballari District Hospital have been sent for laboratory testing, he said.

A high-level committee chaired by the Development Secretary will investigate similar deaths across the state, he declared.

Additionally, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to prepare a proposal for the next Cabinet meeting to reform the drug procurement process and the Drug Control Department based on the Tamil Nadu model.

CM Siddaramaiah said that directions were issued to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

He instructed that after the lab report is available, all those responsible (for the recent episodes) should be identified and initiate necessary action.

Disciplinary action has already been ordered against the Drug Controller.

A decision was made to submit a proposal to the Central government to tighten the drug control laws further.

Plans to reform the drug procurement process and the Drug Control Department following the Tamil Nadu model will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said.

Immediate comprehensive reports on whether similar issues occurred elsewhere in the state due to the identified drug have been demanded, Siddaramaiah said.

An expert committee chaired by the Development Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report within a week, he said.

Many of those present at the meeting expressed the need for strict action to curb the influence of the "medicine mafia".

It was suggested to write to the Central government and discuss new frameworks and regulations for drug control, drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu's model.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of taking stringent measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of the people.

