Massive fire breaks out in Delhi godown

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) A massive fire has broken out at a godown in outer Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Sunday, adding no casualties, however, were reported so far.

The Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 p.m.

The godown is located at Budhpur in Alipur.

An official said that a total of 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

