Mason electrocuted while repairing wall in Delhi

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) A 22-year-old mason was electrocuted while repairing a wall of the pit for keeping an electric water pump in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Danish, 22, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Kalindi Kunj.

According to police, information was received from Alshifa hospital in Shaheen Bagh that a man been brought dead after electrocution.

"On reaching the hospital, it was known that deceased was a mason who was repairing the wall of the pit meant for keeping the electric water motor which lifts the water from ground floor to first floor," said a senior police official.

"During the recent flood in Vishwakarma Colony, the pit got damaged and the motor was removed from the pit to get it repaired but the wire was left loose," said the official.

"At around 2.30 p.m, when Danish went into the pit situated in the street outside the house of landlord to repair it, his hand touched the wire lying loose and he got electrocuted," said the official.

"When landlord Dinesh's wife Rekha Devi came to his rescue, she also received shocks and was hospitalised in Alshifa before being shifted by her family to Safdarjang hospital," said the official.

"An FIR is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the official added.

