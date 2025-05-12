Martyred BSF man’s mortal remains to be brought to home state Manipur tomorrow

Imphal, May 12 (IANS) The mortal remains of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who was killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan in R.S. Pura area of Jammu, would be brought to Manipur's capital Imphal on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

A Manipur police officer said that on May 10, Constable (GD) Chingakham was seriously injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international boundary in R.S. Pura area, Jammu and on May 11 he succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of the braveheart martyr of 7th Battalion BSF, would reach the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Tuesday afternoon by an Indigo flight.

The wreath laying ceremony would be held at Imphal Airport. Then, the mortal remains of the Martyr would be taken to his hometown in Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai in Imphal East where the last rites of the braveheart would be performed.

Former Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, deeply condoled the death. In a post on his X handle, he said, “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing from Pakistan in the R.S. Pura sector and laid down his life in the line of duty.”

“He was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve. We salute the armed forces for their relentless dedication and bravery. We stand with the family of Constable Deepak in this difficult time and will extend all possible support. His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride,” Singh said.

