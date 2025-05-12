Adani Group powers India's defence breakthrough with SkyStriker drones

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a major milestone for India's defence sector, Kamikaze drones co-developed by Adani Group's Alpha Design Technologies and Israel's Elbit Systems were successfully deployed in 'Operation Sindoor'.

Built in Bengaluru under the "Make in India" initiative, the SkyStriker drones deliver precision strikes with up to two-hour loitering capability.

This marks a leap forward in India's self-reliance in advanced defence technology.

"The mission's success boosted Elbit's stock, reflecting global confidence in the Indo-Israeli venture. Adani's role underscores its growing influence in strategic sectors and reaffirms India's path to becoming a defence manufacturing hub," the company said.

Adani Defence and Aerospace Chief Ashish Rajvanshi said, "With deep pride and gratitude, we salute our Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor'. Your courage inspires a united nation. At Adani Defence, we remain steadfast in our purpose -- serving those who serve India. With respect. With resolve."

Ashish Rajvanshi is the Head of Adani Defence and Aerospace and spearheads the Group's mission of playing an instrumental role in helping transform India into a destination for world class high-tech defence manufacturing, aligned to 'Make in India' initiative.

India used drones and missiles in 'Operation Sindoor' to wipe out as many as nine terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and killed more than 100 terrorists to avenge the massacre of 26 tourists in Pahalgam. This was followed up by attacks on major airbases across the border in retaliation to Pakistan drone and missile attacks on Indian civilian areas and military installations which were thwarted by India's air defence systems.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that modern warfare is entirely technology-driven and India's supremacy stands proven over the last four days.

Addressing the National Technology Day, the Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully developed and deployed home-grown technologies that have significantly enhanced national security and defence capabilities.

He added that India has scaled up its defence capacity substantially over the last decade and credited Prime Minister Modi for providing an enabling ecosystem for scientific growth.

"India was never short of talent, but now we have leadership that fosters innovation," he said.

