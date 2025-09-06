Marcus Tavernier signs four-year contract extension with Bournemouth

Bournemouth, Sep 6 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth confirmed that Marcus Tavernier has signed a contract extension with the club, keeping him at Vitality Stadium until 2029.

The 26-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2022 and has made 93 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions.

His standout moments include netting the winner from 25 yards against Fulham in April 2023, while also scoring in last season’s fixture away at Southampton, which saw the Cherries rise to fifth in the Premier League and achieve a record unbeaten run in the top flight.

Most recently, Tavernier scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Wolves at Vitality Stadium, opening his account for the 2025/26 season and helping the Cherries to their first victory of the new campaign.

Following the extension, AFC Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, shared his delight, saying, “Marcus is a player who always gives his all whenever he wears the shirt and is someone that we thoroughly enjoy working with.

“He is a popular character within the dressing room and I’m looking forward to seeing his leadership shine through over the next few seasons at AFC Bournemouth, as the demands and challenges of the Premier League remain high.”

Tavernier added, “I’m very grateful for everything Bournemouth have given me over the past few years. I’m just delighted that they’ve shown their appreciation of me to sign a new extension and to stay at this club where I’m having such a great time.

“It’s a place that I’ve come to love and it’s my home away from home, so it’s a really good feeling, not just for myself but my family as well. We’ve started the season off very well, even in the first game where we gave a good showing against last season’s champions.

“Ever since then, we’ve shown the capabilities that we showed last season, so hopefully, it can long continue.”

Tavernier has started all three of the club’s league fixtures this season so far.

