Marcus Stoinis announces surprise retirement from ODIs with immediate effect

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has surprisingly announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect, bringing the end of his international 50-over career at 74 games.

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday that Stoinis will continue to be available for selection in T20Is, adding that his decision to retire from the 50-over format is to focus on T20 cricket. Stoinis’ retirement from ODIs also means CA will replace him with another player in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champion’s Trophy.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan,” said Stoinis in a CA statement.

Stoinis’ ten-year ODI career for Australia began against England in 2015 at Old Trafford, and also played his first T20I on that tour. He had to wait until the following year for his next opportunity to establish himself in Australia’s ODI team, which came by scoring a whirlwind 146 not out against New Zealand at Eden Park and taking three wickets.

Stoinis was part of Australia’s ODI World Cup title win in 2023 in India and was voted the country’s ODI cricketer of the year in 2018-19. “Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade.”

“Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person. He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements,” said head coach Andrew McDonald.

With Stoinis retiring from ODIs just a fortnight before Champions Trophy begins, along with injury concerns over Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, CA said the National Selection Panel (NSP) will finalise the squad for the Champion’s Trophy following the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Australia have already lost all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to a back injury, and Stoinis’ exit from ODIs means they need to fill in four places in their 15-man squad for the eight-team competition.

Teams have time until February 12 to submit their final squads of 15 for the tournament to the ICC. Australia are drawn in Group B of the Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.