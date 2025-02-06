People of Delhi have voted for BJP’s govt, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Delhi.

He asserted that the people of the national capital have voted in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development.

CM Yadav, who led BJP’s campaign in at least five assembly constituencies in Delhi ahead of the elections held on Wednesday, cited exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the party.

“Exit polls suggest that the people of Delhi have supported the BJP and PM Modi’s vision for development,” Yadav said in a statement on Thursday.

He also took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, alleging that both parties’ governments had been marred by corruption and misuse of power.

“The people rejected Congress years ago, and now they are fed up with AAP’s corruption. This time, they have voted to bring the BJP to power in the national capital,” Yadav added.

The single-phase election for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats was held on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent, according to the Election Commission data.

With voting concluded, the fate of three major political parties and 699 candidates is now sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The results will be announced on February 8.

Exit polls have largely predicted victory for the BJP, signaling an end to Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

In the 2015 assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won a landslide victory with 67 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three. Congress failed to win a single seat.

The AAP repeated its dominance in 2020, winning 62 seats, while the BJP improved its tally to eight. Despite ruling Delhi from 1998 to 2013, Congress remained without representation in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

In the 2025 exit polls, most pollsters predict a significant decline for Congress.

