Many pacts signed during Advantage Assam are at various stages of implementation: CM

Guwahati, July 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the Peerless Hospital, set up by the Peerless Group pursuant to the agreement signed with the Government of Assam during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. This 300-bed multi-speciality tertiary care hospital is located at Ahom Gaon, Garchuk.

Sarma, speaking on the occasion, noted that the Government of Assam, aiming to enhance investment across various sectors, had signed several MoUs during Advantage Assam 2.0, most of which are now at different stages of implementation. While some companies have already commenced operations and others have inaugurated their projects, a few have initiated discussions with the government to take their plans forward.

Since the signing of the MoU with the Peerless Group, he added, the State Government has worked in close coordination with the company to make the hospital operational. Highlighting the credentials of the Peerless Group, the Chief Minister remarked that it is one of India’s oldest companies, which began in the financial sector before expanding into healthcare and other domains.

He said that with two hospitals already functioning in West Bengal, the establishment of this hospital in Guwahati represents a significant step in the advancement of healthcare services in Assam. Expressing confidence in the success of the Peerless Group’s venture in the State, he added that this facility would provide the people of Assam with access to quality healthcare.

Jayanta Roy, Managing Director of Peerless, extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Sarma and the Government of Assam for their support in setting up the hospital. He acknowledged the supportive business climate in Assam, noting the efficiency and responsiveness of its administration.

–IANS

