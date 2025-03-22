Manushi Chhillar flaunts her controversial 'outfit of the day'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar's outfit of the day landed her in trouble. As the diva posed in a comfy athleisure for her day out in Chandigarh, taking a dig at her, her brother-in-law advised her to refrain from robbing a bank.

Manushi explained the hilarious incident through an IG video saying, "Hi, I got ready today to explore the city of Chandigarh on a bicycle- solo explore by the way. While I was leaving the house my brother-in-law tells me not to rob a bank."

Flaunting her outfit of the day including a black jacket, matching track pants, a sports cap, and a backpack, the former beauty queen said, "Here's what I look like."

Calling out her brother-in-law, she added, "I get it Tejeshwar, I get it."

"Using this as my alibi just in case #OOTD...Bag has been “you have no choice” borrowed from my brother", Manushi captioned the post.

A couple of days back, Manushi emphasized that "The world of glamour is a challenging field that requires genuine passion and commitment. You have to truly want to do it".

Manushi, who entered Bollywood without any connections advised newcomers to approach their career choices with careful planning.

She shared, "I would never recommend leaving everything behind without a plan. If you are not from this industry and are completely new to the world of entertainment, my suggestion would be to finish your education, or have a platform like I did before you start, because it is not going to be an easy journey."

Coming to her professional commitments, Manushi will next be seen in “Maalik” co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Touted to be an action-thriller, the project will show Rajkummar in a gangster avatar for the first time. The much-awaited drama is all set to release on June 20.

The drama is helmed by Pulkit, known for his work in "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

Manushi's lineup further includes “Tehran”, alongside John Abraham.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.