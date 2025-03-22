I struggle to find the words to express the love I receive from people, says actor Manikandan

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Manikandan, whose career graph is fast soaring high, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to everybody responsible for the success of three of his films that have each gone on to complete a phenomenal 50-day run in theatres!

The actor, who has had back-to-back successes, is now fast emerging as one of the most bankable stars with his films in the last three years going to on to emerge as superhits.

Posting the posters of his successful films – ‘Good Night’, ‘Lover’ and more recently, ‘Kudumbasthan’, Manikandan wrote, “Small successes require big hearts. I struggle to find the words to express the love I receive from people.”

He then went on to say, “Celebrating 50 days of theatrical runs for a small movie is a huge success and a significant achievement. Thank you so much to every person who made this possible- not just once, not twice, but three times! The love we've received will stay with us always.”

“With immense love and respect, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the producers of the films who believed in me and our vision. My heartfelt thanks go to the directors who trusted me, and to all the wonderful actors who worked hard to help make this film a success. I also want to thank all the technicians and crew members; every one of your contributions matters,” Manikandan wrote.

He concluded the note, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has showered me with love and acceptance. I thank the press, media and Internet media for the huge support. And my sincere thanks to all the people who accepted me and my work.”

The actor then went on to name each of the people he wished to thank from the three films in the note.

