Manoj Bajpayee on 2 years of ‘Gulmohar’: Some stories don’t fade, they become a part of you

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to celebrate 2 years of his film “Gulmohar.”

In a heartfelt post, the actor stated that some stories don’t fade; they grow and become a part of you, and Gulmohar is one of those. Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj shared a series of photos and wrote, “#2YearsOfGulmohar and this film still feels like home. Some stories don’t fade, they grow and become a part of you. #Gulmohar is one of those. From winning the hearts of audiences to receiving multiple National Award and other prestigious accolades, this journey for the entire team has been incredible.”

He added, “A huge shoutout to our director @rahulchittella and writer #ArpitaMukherjee for shaping this story with such depth and sincerity, and to everyone who brought it to life. And most of all, to the audience who embraced it and found a piece of themselves in it.”

"Gulmohar,” written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella, also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, amongst others. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 3 March 2023. It was featured in the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama mainstream section. The film centered on a family drama, exploring the dynamics of a multi-generational family preparing to move out of their 34-year-old family home. It also marked Sharmila Tagore's return to the screen after 13 years.

At the 70th National Film Awards, “Gulmohar” won several prestigious accolades, including Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Screenplay (Dialogues) for Mukherjee and Chittella, and a Special Mention for Feature Film to Manoj Bajpayee.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Bajpayee spoke about the film chosen for three honours at the National Film Awards. He shared, “All I can say is that I am too happy for my director and feel very proud that Gulmohar is chosen for 3 awards! A film which holds a very special place in my heart.”

