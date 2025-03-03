Wildlife has a way of imparting valuable lessons without even trying, says actress Sadaa on World Wildlife Day

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) Actress Sadaa, who at one point in time was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries before turning a wildlife photographer, has said that wild life has a way of imparting valuable lessons without even trying.

Sadaa’s observation comes on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day.

Taking to her Instagram account to post the courtship of a peacock, actress Sadaa wrote a lengthy post on the lessons that wildlife can teach humans.

She said, “Wildlife has a way of imparting valuable lessons and insights without even trying. The natural world is full of inspiring examples. In this case, it’s “Consent is everything!”. Consent is a fundamental principle that can be learned from the natural world, as seen in the peacock’s courtship ritual. It highlights the importance of mutual respect, boundaries and agreement in all interactions.”

The actress then went on to explain in detail how peacocks court the peahens. She said, “The majestic peacocks will dance for days on end to win their lady. In a beautiful display of self-determination, the peahen retains control over her choices and the peacock must earn her admiration with a lot of hard work. Until a peahen is truly impressed and gives her consent, mating won’t happen.”

She concluded the post raising the question, ‘Doesn’t this beautiful bird highlight the importance of respecting boundaries and desires – in both the animal kingdom and our own?”

The actress pointed out that the video of the peacock which she had posted along with her post was actually an old one. She wrote,”P.S. this is an old video that I had posted on my other profile before creating this one.. shot on @nikonindiaofficial Z6ii w/100-400mm.”

