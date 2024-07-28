Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about MANAS helpline for curbing drug menace

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday, addressed the pressing issue of drug abuse in India, emphasising the government's proactive measures to combat this growing menace.

Acknowledging the widespread concern among families about the potential for their loved ones to fall victim to drugs, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, in 'Mann Ki Baat,' I have often discussed with you the challenge of the drug menace. Every family is worried that their child might get caught in the grip of drugs."

Highlighting the government's initiatives, PM Modi discussed the establishment of specialised Manas centres designed to address and mitigate the challenges posed by substance abuse.

In a significant move, the government recently introduced the first-ever national toll-free narcotics helpline, MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra), aimed at providing crucial support and information.

"To help such people, the government has opened a special centre named - 'Manas'. This is a very big step in the fight against drug abuse. A few days ago, the Helpline and Portal of 'Manas' was launched. The government has issued a toll-free number '1933'," the Prime Minister announced.

Mentioning the working of the MANAS helpline numbers, he said that it serves as a vital source for anyone who wants "necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation."

Additionally, it offers a platform for reporting drug-related issues to the Narcotics Control Bureau, ensuring all shared information remains "confidential."

In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the entire nation—families, individuals, and institutions dedicated to eradicating drug abuse—to fully utilise the MANAS helpline.

He stressed the importance of collective effort in "making India a drug-free society," urging everyone to take advantage of the resources available through this initiative.

