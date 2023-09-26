Manipur unrest: After massive students’ stir, govt shuts schools till Sep 29

Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) After the massive students’ agitation on Tuesday in protest against the killing of two young students by unidentified assailants, the Manipur government has closed all schools in the state till September 29, officials said.

A notification issued by the state Education Department said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation, all government, aided and private schools across the state will remain closed till September 29.

At least 34 students, including girls, were injured after hundreds of students took to the streets in Imphal on Tuesday to protest against the killing of two young students by unidentified murderers.

The police said the students were injured after they clashed with the security forces, who prevented them from marching towards Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's bungalow.

The security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the agitating students. The injured students have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Earlier, hundreds of students gathered on the streets on Tuesday after photographs of the bodies of two missing students went viral on social media.

Seven-teen-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit had gone missing on July 6 during the height of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Their families suspected that they had been killed by armed assailants.

Both the deceased students hailed from Bishnupur district.

