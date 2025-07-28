Manipur Guv calls for upgrading forensic science to speed up probes

Imphal, July 28 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday called for strengthening forensic sciences in the state to expedite investigations, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor chaired a review meeting on the functioning of the Directorate of Forensic Sciences, Manipur and the State Forensic Laboratory.

Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar gave a detailed presentation regarding the establishment of a mobile forensic unit, mobile forensic van, new facility for forensic examination of expensive residue, development of a dedicated DNA analysis wing, among other advancements, all aimed at strengthening forensic capabilities in the northeastern state. The

The Governor was also briefed on the current challenges faced by the Directorate, particularly concerning manpower shortages. Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, inquired about the status of pending cases and asked for expediting the same.

In the review meeting, officers of the Institute of Forensic Sciences for Training and Skilling (IFS-T&S), Manipur campus of National Forensic Sciences University, an institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, also made a detailed presentation outlining the key initiatives undertaken by the University.

The official during the meeting informed the Governor that there have been a number of disadvantages due to the lack of major equipment and infrastructure at the Institute.

On the academic front, they said PG diploma and diploma courses have been conducted in different disciplines falling under forensic sciences and investigation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the ‘Governor-in-Council’ was also held at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan, and Bhalla chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, along with the Secretary to the Governor and other administrative Secretaries from various departments, discussing several agendas of respective departments.

The discussions underscored the government's commitment to enhancing coordination and ensuring the effective delivery of public services.

