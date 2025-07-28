Prithviraj Sukumaran’s process doesn’t change with different directors

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared that his process as an actor doesn’t change with the degree of experience of a director.

The superstar recently spoke with IANS, during the promotions of his streaming film ‘Sarzameen’, and said that his process largely remains the same.

He told IANS, “My process does not differ at all between a debutant director or a very, very experienced director. I might be off with the numbers here, but I think I must have worked with at least 50 debutants. So the process does not change at all, it's the same. And in fact, the process of the director, I think, will keep changing depending on the script that he chooses to make”.

‘Sarzameen’ marks the directorial debut of Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani. Prithviraj said he is certain that Kayoze's process for this film is largely based on the script that ‘Sarzmaane’ is.

“Tomorrow, if he makes a very different kind of a film, I know he wants to make a comedy next, I'm sure his process of making that film will be very different. And that's how all filmmakers are and that's how filmmakers should be. Your methodology and your process should also be derived from the written word. So there is no difference for me as an actor between a debutant or a very experienced director or between a very small film or a big film or between an action film or a comedy”, he shared.

Earlier, Prithviraj had said that the director in him is only at work when he is sitting on his chair and calling the shots as a director. When he works with a different director, Prithviraj completely switches off the director in him.

He earlier told IANS, “I directed my first film in 2018. So now I've done this long enough to have a clear compartmentalisation in my mind about being an actor and then being a filmmaker. And the greatest thing that's happened to me as an actor after becoming a filmmaker is that I'm now able to fully switch off the technician in me when I'm on sets as an actor”.

“And I really enjoy that as well”. ‘Sarzameen’ marks the directorial debut of actor Kayoze Irani. Prithviraj said that he likes to follow a director and contribute to their vision as an actor, and not as a director”, he added.

