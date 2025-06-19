Manipur Guv asks officials to improve quality of education

Imphal, June 19 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday asked the officials to improve the quality of education in the state, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor chaired an important meeting and reviewed the prevailing education system focusing on strengthening the system in the state.

During the discussion, Bhalla emphasised the importance of providing high-quality, inclusive, and equitable education for every child in the state, highlighting key initiatives such as the National Education Policy 2020 and the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

He also noted that improved infrastructure, digital learning tools, and well-trained teachers are central to shaping a strong future for the state’s youth, the official said.

Secretary of the Department of Education (Schools), N. Praveen Singh, made a presentation highlighting progress in school enrollment.

It also offered a district-wise overview of school distribution, showcasing areas of growth and opportunities for further enhancing the rate of enrollment in each district. Director of Education (School), Ng. Bhogendra Meitei and Joint Secretary Education (School) Anjali Chongtham and other officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Governor earlier assessed the progress of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a flagship initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a Raj Bhavan official, the ITEP is a four-year dual-major, holistic under-graduate program designed to prepare highly qualified teachers for all four stages of the new school structure.

Commissioner of Education (School) H. Gyan Prakash in the meeting provided an update on the ongoing implementation and key milestones of the programme in Manipur.

Bhalla also chaired the ‘Governor-in-Council’ meeting at Raj Bhavan. The discussions in the meeting focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination and ensuring efficient delivery of public services across the state.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Commissioners, and Administrative Secretaries from various departments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.