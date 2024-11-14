Manipur: BJP calls for release of abducted children & women by militants

Imphal, Nov 14 (IANS) Manipur BJP chief Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Thursday urged the abductors to release the three women and three children, who were reportedly kidnapped by the militants in Jiribam district on November 11.

Terming the abduction of six members of a family from Jakuradhor as the most unfortunate, the BJP leader urged the extremists to release the innocent villagers without any harm on humanitarian grounds.

“We from the BJP appeal to them (militants) to release the children and women at the earliest,” Sharda Devi told the media at the BJP office.

Strongly condemning the violence against innocent people by the militants, she said that the recent escalation of violence shocked everyone and disturbed the peace process undertaken by the government.

Referring to their meeting with state Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Sharda Devi said that the Governor also directed the security officials to take action against the militants and rescue the captives.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, other Congress leaders and the party’s Lok Sabha Member from Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam also separately urged the militants to release the children and women and requested the government to take appropriate steps to rescue the hapless persons.

A five-member delegation of Congress led by Singh met the Governor and requested him to ask the government to take all-out efforts to rescue the kidnapped people.

In all 13 civil society organisations observed a 24-hour total shutdown in valley regions on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest the reported “abduction” of six people, belonging to the Meitei community.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of the Meitei community, also demanded immediate "rescue" of the six untraced people, alleging negligence by both state and central forces leading to the abduction.

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) demanding the release of the women and children, has also urgently called upon all communities, stakeholders, and agencies engaged in the ongoing conflict in Manipur to undeniably respect and safeguard the right to life and every fundamental rights, dignity and safety of innocent children and women.

Police said that in the November 11 encounter with the CRPF 10 Kuki militants were killed and the militants kidnapped 10 people, all inmates of a relief camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

The Inspector General of Police (Operations), Manipur, I.K. Muivah, said that during the search operations after the incident in Jakuradhor village, where several houses were also burnt down by the armed militants, two bodies of elderly civilians -- Maibam Kesho Singh (75) and Laishram Barel (61) -- were found.

He said that another person was found alive and rescued and another civilian came back on his own to the police station.

Hectic search operations are underway to rescue three women and three children, the IGP said.

