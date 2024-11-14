Formula 1 to continue to race in Monaco after new multi-year deal

Monaco, Nov 14 (IANS) Formula 1 races will continue to be conducted around the streets of Monaco until 2031 inclusive, following a six-year extension to the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM) that runs through the 2025 season. Part of the first Formula 1 World Championship calendar back in 1950 and present since 1955, the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most famous sporting events in the world and the ultimate test of concentration and skill for F1 drivers.

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen have all won the Monaco Grand Prix multiple times, alongside Sergio Perez and hometown hero Charles Leclerc – who created history this year when he became the first Monegasque to win the Grand Prix in F1 history.

As F1 experiences significant growth around the world, the appeal of the Monaco Grand Prix continues to be felt. The 2024 weekend was watched by a cumulative audience of over 70 million fans and was the most-watched edition of the race in US history, and the third most-viewed F1 race of all time in the US.

With this agreement, the Automobile Club of Monaco, in coordination with the Principality, has made a significant commitment to F1’s sustainability endeavours and its ambition to create a calendar that is sustainable for all stakeholders.

The 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will take place from May 23-25 next year and will mark the 75th anniversary of the race’s official F1 debut, while from 2026, the event will be contested on the first full weekend in June each year.

“I’m delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership.

“This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco. It is the future-focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco that will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and decrease the environmental impact of our global championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030,” said Domenicali

Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club of Monaco, added: “I would particularly like to thank H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Stefano Domenicali, and everyone involved in the extension of this contract.

“The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is the most important sporting event here and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.