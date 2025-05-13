Manipur bids tearful adieu to BSF jawan martyred in Pakistani firing

Imphal, May 13 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, senior security and civil officials and other dignitaries on Tuesday laid wreaths and paid homage to BSF braveheart Deepak Chingakham, who was killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan in R.S. Pura sector of Jammu.

As a mark of solemn tribute, the Governor laid a wreath during the ceremonial homage, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the martyr.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the ceremony reflected the state’s collective grief and deep gratitude for Constable Chingakham’s service to the nation. Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), Manipur Police, Army, Assam Rifles, state administration and family members were also present to honour the brave soldier, whose dedication and service to the nation will be remembered with pride.

The mortal remains of Constable (General Duty) Deepak Chimngakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF), on Tuesday afternoon, were brought to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal.

A solemn tribute ceremony was held at the airport, where the Governor and other dignitaries paid their last respect with full honours.

After the wreath laying ceremony at Imphal Airport, the mortal remains of the Martyr were taken to his hometown in Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai in Imphal East district, where the last rites of the braveheart were performed with full force honour.

A Raj Bhavan statement said that during the recent India-Pakistan border conflict, Constable (General Duty) Deepak Chimngakham (25) of the 7th Battalion, BSF, laid down his life following a drone attack launched from Pakistan at the Kharkhola Border Outpost (BOP).

On May 10, Constable Chingakham was seriously injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international boundary, and on May 11, he succumbed to his injuries.

Hailing from Imphal East district in Manipur, Constable Chimngakham was a dedicated soldier who served the nation with distinction and courage. His sacrifice has left the entire state and the country in mourning, the statement said.

The Manipur government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the family of the martyred BSF jawan Chingakham.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh earlier deeply condoled the death of the BSF constable. On Tuesday, Singh visited the home of BSF Constable Chingakham at Yairipok.

BJP’s lone Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, BJP leader K. Sharat Kumar, state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Congress Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and many political leaders paid their emotional tribute to the fallen hero.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the funeral site as the martyr’s weeping parents fell over the coffin carrying Chingakham’s mortal remains.

Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, father of the fallen constable, said he is proud of his son’s sacrifice. A senior BSF officer said that Chingakham was a brave soldier of the border guarding force.

“We are proud that he held his responsibility as a soldier. The entire BSF stands by his family,” the official said and indicated that his brother can be recruited in the BSF. Chingakham joined the BSF in April 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.