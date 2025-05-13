Jannat Zubair says "Somebody pinch meeee" as she gets clicked with Tom Cruise

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Popular actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani's dream came true as she posed for a selfie with global superstar Tom Cruise before the release of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in India.

Netizens were amused by this interaction, which was posted on Jannat's official Instagram account. The two pictures captured her priceless selfies in which she couldn't contain her excitement at capturing not just her goal come true but also Cruise's distinctive warmth and charisma.

In the caption of her post, Jannat exclaimed, “One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch meeee!!!"

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and Jannat's BFF, Reem Shaikh, reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Before this, actress Avneet Kaur shared a heartwarming moment with Cruise. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of the two exchanging a Namaste. "Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible," Avneet wrote in the caption.

Recently, actor Ali Fazal also showed his appreciation for Cruise for his contributions to global cinema.

Taking to his IG, Ali shared a picture of himself with Cruise and penned in the caption, “Best of luck @tomcruise !! You won't need it, but sending you wishes here as I also thank you for keeping the theatres alive and hope that we follow after .. and carry on making movies and telling stories cuz that's really it, all of it- stories. I say this for all industries across the globe - we keep each other afloat one way or another, like kt or not. We break when we bow - not in humility but in servitude. And so, the title like a dilemma always fits - #MissionImpossible.”

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is slated to hit the Indian theatres on May 17, ahead of its U.S release on May 23.

