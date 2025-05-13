Egypt, Turkey discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, reconstruction plans

Cairo, May 13 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan had held a phone conversation to discuss efforts to resume a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and coordinate plans for post-war reconstruction, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

During the call on Monday, Abdelatty outlined Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts, undertaken in coordination with Qatar and the US, "to resume the ceasefire, facilitate the release of hostages and detainees, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian, medical, and shelter aid into the war-torn enclave," according to the ministry's statement.

The Egyptian top diplomat also briefed Fidan on preparations for the Cairo international conference for the reconstruction of Gaza, which is set to be convened immediately after a ceasefire is reached.

The two ministers exchanged views on ways to further engage with international stakeholders to rally global support for the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza in the coming period. They also reaffirmed their strong opposition to any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

Both sides emphasised the urgency of pursuing a just and durable political solution to the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The conversation came on the same day that Hamas released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, an act welcomed by Egypt and Qatar as a positive sign for the resumption of negotiations and a boost to ongoing mediation efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said an Israeli delegation will travel to Qatar's Doha on Tuesday for talks on a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, which, although, will take place "only under fire."

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, which have so far killed at least 2,780 Palestinians.

